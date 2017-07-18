Wildfires prompt air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

The wildfires burning in B.C. have now prompted Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality advisory for the region and for the Fraser Valley.

This is due to fine particulate matter in the air due to the wildfire smoke.

This advisory is expected to continue until there is a change in the fire activity or weather patterns currently bringing the smoke into the region.

Metro Vancouver is warning those with chronic underlying medical conditions to postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Exposure is a particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease. Contact your health care provider if you experience symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

Information about air quality readings can be found on Metro Vancouver’s website.