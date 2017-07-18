Smoke from wildfires creating haze in Metro Vancouver but no air quality advisory issued

Smoke from the wildfires has now made its way to Metro Vancouver but officials say it is not bad enough to trigger an air quality advisory yet.

Starting Monday, residents started to notice a blanket of haze covering Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

At first, the smoke was travelling at higher elevations but now a high pressure weather system has pushed that smoke down.

The air quality is worse in the Fraser Valley where the smoke is being trapped.

It will be a colourful sunrise shortly as smoke remains over the Lower Mainland…from fires Ashcroft/S. Cariboo.. pic.twitter.com/g3UMcfNOH3 — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) July 18, 2017

Metro Vancouver’s air quality division says they’re keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We haven’t reached levels that would require us to reach an advisory and our trigger levels are really based on levels that would cause adverse health effects,” said Francis Ries with the air quality division.

“Having said that, if people have respiratory difficulties and are experiencing symptoms they should manage their symptoms in ways that they have been advised by their health care provider.”

Smoke from interior fires covering LM. So thick, looks like cloud. Can't see the tops of the mtns. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/BFMW2TA3qj — Global BC Weather (@GlobalBCWeather) July 18, 2017

