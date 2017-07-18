Cache Creek residents forced out by wildfire now able to return home

Hundreds of wildfire evacuees from Cache Creek will be able to start going home today.

Nearly 1,000 people were forced out almost two weeks ago due to an out-of-control wildfire near Ashcroft.

Residents will be able to start going home at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ashcroft fire is still very active, having grown to 52,600 hectares since it was discovered on July 6.

Due to firefighting efforts, officials say the residents of Cache Creek can now start to return but they will remain on evacuation alert, which means people will need to be prepared to leave again at a moment’s notice should the winds change.

Many of the evacuees have been waiting to see if their homes are still standing.

Properties outside of the Village of Cache Creek boundaries continue to be assessed to determine what additional properties can be removed from the existing Evacuation Orders in place.

Meanwhile, about 40,000 people are still out of their homes due to the wildfires burning across B.C.

The biggest fire in B.C. remains the Ashcroft fire, now known as the Elephant Hill fire.

Officials confirm homes in Ashcroft and Loon Lake have been destroyed due to the unpredictable wildfire that is still classified as “out of control.”

Global News has reached out to find out how many properties have been destroyed but crews have not been able to get in to these regions to assess the damage.