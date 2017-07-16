B.C. wildfire status: List of latest evacuation orders

A number of B.C. wildfires were fueled by heavy winds Saturday, leading to a number of new evacuation orders.

Here is a look at some of the latest evacuation orders that have come in since Saturday.

The City of Williams Lake and several surrounding areas have been ordered to evacuate.

The following areas are being evacuated:

– All areas east of the Fraser River from the existing evacuation order at Soda Creek to 9 km south of the Sheep Creek Bridge, including English Road

– Directly east to the southern end of Chimney Lake, continuing east to Wright Station Road at the north end of Lac La Hache

– All areas west of Highway 97 from Wright Station Road to the Williams Lake city limits, north along Highway 97, including all fringe areas of the City of Williams Lake including the areas of Fox Mountain, Pine Valley, Commodore Crescent, Glendale, Wildwood, Bull Mountain and Deep Creek not already evacuated, to the existing evacuation order area at Soda Creek.

– This means that all individuals in the City and the above areas must evacuate immediately.

In the 150 Mile House area, an evacuation order has expanded to include communities around Polley Lake and Moffat Creek.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

– From the Fraser River east to Beaver Lake Road; north to the Quesnel River; east along the Quesnel River to approximately Hydraulic; southeast to Antoine Lake; south to MacIntosh Lake; east to the existing order at 150 Mile.

The district is asking residents to use Highway 97 South to Highway 24 towards Little Fort and then Kamloops.

Residents are being asked to register at the ESS Centre located at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne St.

The District of Clearwater has issued an evacuation order to the following properties within the city, including several properties on Clearwater Station Road and Dunn Lake Road. There is also a property on Russell Road that must be evacuated. All evacuees are being told to go to the Sandman Centre in Kamloops or the Clearwater Legion Hall on Glen Road.

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

A rapidly-moving wildfire in Electoral Area “A” is threatening properties in the McCarthy Lake area located about halfway between Little Fort and Clearwater.

The district has ordered everyone to evacuate the following properties: Homes on Auldgirth Road, Bradshaw Road, Dunn Lake Road, Emery Road and McCarthy Creek Road, as well as one home on Windpass Road.

Evacuees should report to the emergency reception centre at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

An evacuation order was issued for the Loon Lake area on Friday.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has released an interactive map of the latest evacuation orders and alerts. It can be found here.

There have also been evacuations in Lake Country due to a fast-moving fire.

An evacuation order and alert remain in place.

There are 331 properties on evacuation order in the area of the wildfire and another 657 properties on evacuation alert.

A map of the evacuation area can be found here.

Here is a list of phone numbers to call for more information:

For the latest wildfire info, call the B.C. Wildfire Service at 1-888-336-7378.

Current highway conditions, including road closures, can be found by calling Drive B.C.’s toll-free line at 1-800-550-4997.

Evacuees who are unsure about where to go can call Emergency Social Services at 1-800-585-9559.

— With files from Estefania Duran, Kimberly Davidson and Doris Maria Bregolisse