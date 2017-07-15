B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order issued for Fraser River, Polley Lake, Moffat Creek and 150 Mile

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the Fraser River, Polley Lake, Moffat Creek and 150 Mile due to the wildfire threat in the area.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

From the Fraser River east to the Beaver Lake Road; North to the Quesnel River; East along the Quesnel River to approximately Hydraulic; South East to Antoine Lake; South to MacIntosh Lake; east to the existing order at 150 Mile.

The district is asking residents to use Highway 97 South to Highway 24 towards Little Fort and then Kamloops.

Residents are being asked to register at the ESS Centre located at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

Those who are able to access Highway 97 north of Blue Lake are being asked to evacuate on Highway 97 North.

The Cariboo Regional District is asking all residents to leave immediately, and to take any critical items they may need, if immediately available.

Anyone in need of transportation assistance is asked to call 1-866-759-4977.