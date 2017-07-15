B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alert issued for District of Clearwater

An evacuation alert has been issued by the District of Clearwater as wildfires in the area continue to grow.

“There is a wildfire approaching the District of Clearwater and the wildfire poses an imminent threat to people and property,” according to a statement issued by the district on Saturday.

Clearwater Mayor John Harwood told Global News the alert was issued as a precaution.

The alert applies to the entire district with the exception of the Canfor Vavenby mill site and Yellowhead Mines properties in Vavenby.

An evacuation alert doesn’t mean that residents have to leave right away. It just means that they need to be ready in case an order comes.

– With files from Jesse Ferreras