B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order issued for Williams Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for the City of Williams Lake and surrounding areas as crews continue to battle wildfires in the area.

More than 20,000 people are being evacuated in the area.

Residents are being asked to use Highway 97 South as an evacuation route.

They are being asked to go towards Highway 5 at Little Fort and continue to Kamloops in the direction of the ESS Centre, located at Thompson Rivers University.

If possible, the Cariboo Regional District is asking residents to head towards Prince George, adding that the city is better equipped to receive evacuees.

“Everybody, the RCMP are going door-to-door now and getting people ready to go,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.

“We’ve just notified all the buses. We just actually had a briefing for all the bus drivers… the buses will be at their muster stations for any of those that are not able to drive and they will be bussed south.”

The city is asking residents to turn off their water, gas and electricity before leaving their homes.

They are also asking people to take with them a piece of identification and any prescription medicine.

The key concern is the White Lake fire, a 3,800-hectare blaze burning northwest of the city.

Earlier on Saturday crews had contained about 60 per cent but feared it could jump the Fraser River and threaten homes if winds pick up.

The following areas are being evacuated: