Missing Calgary senior Kelly Flock found dead

Calgary police announced Friday that a senior missing for three weeks had been found dead.

Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue S.W. on Thursday, June 22.

His family had not seen or heard from him since, which they said was out of character for him.

Police said his body was found in southwest Calgary near his home late Thursday evening.

His death is not considered suspicious.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil for Flock in a field by the Marda Loop Community Association.

His family had offered a $10,000 reward to help find Flock.

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service thanked the public for their help searching for Flock and extended their condolences to his family and friends.