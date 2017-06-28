Calgary police search for missing senior travelling by bicycle

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to find a senior who’s been missing since Thursday, June 22.

Police said Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue S.W. and family hasn’t heard from him since.

Officers said Wednesday Flock suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

They believe he may be travelling on a dark-coloured bicycle.

Police describe Flock as about five feet, eight inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.