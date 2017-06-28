Calgary missing persons
Calgary police search for missing senior travelling by bicycle

Calgary police released this photo of missing senior Kelly Flock on June 28, 2017.

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to find a senior who’s been missing since Thursday, June 22.

Police said Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue S.W. and family hasn’t heard from him since.

Officers said Wednesday Flock suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Calgary police released this photo of missing senior Kelly Flock’s bicycle on June 28, 2017.

They believe he may be travelling on a dark-coloured bicycle.

Police describe Flock as about five feet, eight inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

