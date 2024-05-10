Mother’s Day milestone: Calgary agency marks 20 years supporting struggling young moms

Send this page to someone via email

This Mother’s Day marks a major milestone for an organization that makes a big difference for a lot of Calgary families.

The Highbanks Society is celebrating a long record of success providing support for struggling young moms.

For the past 20 years, Highbanks has offered housing and a wide range of programs for those moms and their kids.

“Highbanks supports pregnant or parenting youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who are fleeing situations of poverty, homelessness and violence,” Highbanks executive director Shannon Johansen said.

“All of our moms have a desire to dramatically change their lives and those of their children.”

Among the young families currently living in Highbanks housing are Julia Gavin and her son Jackson.

“Being a teen mom is tough and Highbanks staff really make sure that we have everything we need to be the best moms we can be for our kids,” Gavin said. “A lot of us never really felt that kind of warmth growing up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Boisjoli moved into Highbanks housing with her baby boy in 2013.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It was a really good community here,” Boisjoli said.

Boisjoli is still connected with Highbanks, helping to support the young families currently involved in the organization’s programs.

“We run meditation and some journaling,” Boisjoli said. “I know where they’re coming from – I know they’re tired, I know they’re busy, so I know how to really motivate them.”

Highbanks is now undergoing major renovations, as it expands to meet growing demand.

“With the state of the economy, the housing crisis and everything else that’s going on, the need for these types of services is just increasing,” Johansen said.

Highbanks is inviting all the families the agency has helped over the years to a big Mother’s Day celebration and 20th anniversary party on Saturday, May 11.

“It’s just a really nice way to show that moms that are currently in our program that we believe in you and we believe in your journey” Johansen said.

Boisjoli is excited about a new stage in her journey, now biking a lot as she runs her own business.

“I coach young moms and newcomers to Canada on how to ride safely in the flow of traffic or with children,” Boisjoli said.

Story continues below advertisement

Gavin said Highbanks is definitely steering her toward a bright future.

“My goal has always been to go to university,” Gavin said. “Being here has made me realize that I want to go into being a social worker and helping other people.”