Wild horse rescue: Bystander pulls foal from edge of Alberta cliff

Send this page to someone via email

Wildlife enthusiasts ending up capturing more adventure than they bargained for on camera Sunday, when a foal got precariously close to a cliff near Sundre, Alta.

Debbie McGauran and her grandson drove to the area near Mountain Aire Lodge, west of Sundre, which is about 120 kilometres northwest of Calgary, on Sunday afternoon.

They were hoping to photograph some wild horses. The weather was unpredictable — it was pouring rains at times, McGuaran told Global News.

Sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., her grandson spotted a mare and a very new foal stuck on a steep hillside. The foal stumbled and got tangled in some branches, rolling dangerously close to the edge of a steep cliff.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Several other people were in the area taking photos of the wild horses.

Story continues below advertisement

A bystander, a man named Dustin, scrambled up the hillside and was able to carefully approach the stuck foal.

In a video provided by McGauran, the man is seen waiting for the mare to retreat before pulling the baby horse away from the cliff edge and helping it get back on its feet.

He then retreats and the mare returns, slowly guiding the foal around the hill and down to flatter ground, where several other horses were waiting.