Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ukrainian culture on display at Calgary festival

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
Dancers perform at the 14th annual Calgary Ukrainian Festival. View image in full screen
Dancers perform at the 14th annual Calgary Ukrainian Festival, June 2 2024. Global News
Calgary’s Ukrainian community has showcased its heritage and culture this weekend with a giant celebration.

The 14th annual Calgary Ukrainian Festival was held at the Acadia Recreation Complex, featuring vendors, artisans, songs and traditional dancing.

Organizer Christina Chumak said the event attracts people from all over the province, with performers even flown in from Ukraine.

“What really came together as a vision to bring together the community has now transformed into this incredible event… with thousands of attendees and we’re growing and getting bigger every single year,” Chumak said.

A dancer performs in front of a large crowd at the Calgary Ukrainian Festival, June 2, 2024, View image in full screen
A traditional Ukrainian dance performed in front of a crowd at the Calgary Ukrainian Festival. Global News

Calgary is home to many Ukrainian refugees, who fled their homes due to the war with Russia.

“We’ve had so many newcomers to Calgary and to Canada, and we welcome them with open arms. It’s been a really great opportunity to bring together the community, bring together newcomers and provide a sense of normalcy in a really trying time,” Chumak said.

“Anything we can do to bring a smile to someone’s face, offer them an element of what feels like home in Canada and welcome them the best way we know how,” she added.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

