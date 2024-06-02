Grassfire forces closure of Calgary’s Calaway Park

Send this page to someone via email

A grassfire near Calaway Park forced the venue to close its doors early on Sunday afternoon.

In a message on its website, Calaway Park said they became aware of a grassfire south of the park around 2:42p.m., forcing them to close the park for safety reasons.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Thank you to the Springbank Fire Department for extinguishing the fire and the Cochrane RCMP for assisting with traffic control.”

Calaway Park said the safety of guests and team members was their first priority.

“We understand that this impacted the guests visiting us today and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”