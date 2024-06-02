Menu

Crime

Grassfire forces closure of Calgary’s Calaway Park

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 9:53 pm
1 min read
A grass fire forced the closure of Calaway Park early on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
A grassfire forced the closure of Calaway Park early on Sunday afternoon. Global News
A grassfire near Calaway Park forced the venue to close its doors early on Sunday afternoon.

In a message on its website, Calaway Park said they became aware of a grassfire south of the park around 2:42p.m., forcing them to close the park for safety reasons.

“Thank you to the Springbank Fire Department for extinguishing the fire and the Cochrane RCMP for assisting with traffic control.”

Calaway Park said the safety of guests and team members was their first priority.

“We understand that this impacted the guests visiting us today and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”

