Tens of thousands flock to Lilac Festival as business booms for 600 Calgary vendors

It’s the unofficial start to Calgary’s festival season, with organizers calling it the biggest one-day festival in Western Canada.

Huge crowds descended on the downtown core on Sunday, filling 4th Street for the 33rd annual Lilac Festival.

With thousands of people attending, it was a significant opportunity for the more than 600 vendors and 70 musical performers.

“It’s huge. You can’t do that on your scale in such a small business. It’s an opportunity to grow your community kind of,” said Stephanie Teague from Perfectly Imperfect Designs.

“It’s the best market of the year for us. It’s a great way to unite the community and support local business,” said Without Co.’s Michelle Fentiman.

The Lilac Festival started in 1990, and has been a staple with the community ever since.

Organizer Jennifer Rempel said the festival helps to celebrate spring and showcase the downtown neighbourhood.

“Come explore a small business, come eat at a new food truck.”

Witch A Makin owner Laura Gallant said her business has boomed since first attending the festival three years ago.

“It has actually brought in a lot more clientele and especially if people want customs, they always take my card and then they contact me later.”

While for those attending the event, the Lilac Festival was a good excuse to go outside and have some fun.

“Its a good start towards summertime and people getting out having a good time it’s good, its really nice,” noted Dan Amahazion.

“People love Lilac Festival, they love to participate, they love to perform, they love to engage, so we love to have them,” said Rempel.