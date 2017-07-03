Calgary family offers $10K reward to help find missing senior

The hunt for a missing Calgary senior expanded Monday with two search parties and a reward of $10,000 on offer from the family of Kelly Flock.

Flock, 68, hasn’t been seen in more than a week since he disappeared from the Marda Loop area.

His family says despite looking healthy, he has a problem with short-term memory and requires medication.

“Even though he may look healthy and normal, he could be totally confused and out of it and needs your help,” Flock’s daughter Kendra told Global News. “We want him home; we want him safe. There’s so many people that are worried about him and love him.”

Flock was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue S.W. and police believe he may be travelling on a dark-coloured bicycle.

He is about five feet, eight inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

“We’ve got posters all over the river path, we’ve got people out looking and the police are helping,” Flock’s brother Doran said. “We’re doing everything we can to find him.”

Family says he may look confused or seem standoffish, but are pleading with Calgarians to help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Doug Vaessen