Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for missing Calgary father

It was a touching sign of support. Over 250 relatives, friends and strangers gathered in a field by the Marda Loop Community Association to bring renewed awareness to a mystery that has consumed a family.

Those closest to 68-year-old Kelly Flock are desperate for him to come home.

His daughter, Kendra Flock, has been focused on finding him safe and sound.

“We wanted to get together to put a face to a name and share stories of my dad and get motivated to find him again,” Kendra said. “We keep racking our brain and the only thing we can come up with is that he possibly had a seizure riding his bike and got lost.”

With every passing day, their worry intensifies. It’s been three weeks since he disappeared. His brother, Brad Flock, said it’s been difficult not to imagine the worst.

“We’re just trying to get out of bed and try to keep moving.” Brad said. “Everybody is so focused on trying to find him.”

“He just vanished into thin air. It’s like on TV. We have no idea what could have happened.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered and volunteers have given their time searching for him.

Flyers and posters have been placed around all quadrants of Calgary. Family is now pleading with residents in Mission and Marda Loop – who have outdoor surveillance cameras – to review footage in case video of him was captured.

Kelly Flock’s friend, Jacqueline Hoare, said she needed to come to the vigil for the family.

“This has been agonizing for the family and I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Hoare said.