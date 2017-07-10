Two charged, third sought in Unity, Sask. area thefts

Wilkie RCMP have two people in custody and are searching for a third person after recovering property that allegedly had been stolen in the Unity, Sask. area.

Police were initially alerted on July 2 that a side-by-side ATV had been stolen from a rural property near Unity.

Earlier that same day, RCMP detachments in Battlefords, Cut Knife and Wilkie received calls of suspicious people going to rural property and asking for gas, oil and water.

Investigating officers were told that two people were seen riding the stolen ATV at one of the properties.

Photos of the suspects were posted on social media.

The suspects were later reported to be driving an older-model truck that was pulling a horse trailer. The trailer was later recovered by Battlefords RCMP officers, who confirmed it had been stolen from the Kitscoty, Alta., area.

Later that evening, Mounties arrested a man and a woman in the RM of Hillsdale in a stolen vehicle.

The investigation determined they were the same suspects in the earlier incidents.

Robin Alexander Durant, 39, who is from Waskatenau, Alta., is charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 13 in North Battleford.

Elaine Gayle Pidruchney, 50, who is from Vermillion, Alta., is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to make her next court appearance on July 17 in Unity.

Police are searching for a third suspect.

Brian Walter Barber, 29, who is from Lloydminster, Sask., is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police have not released a photo or description of Barber.