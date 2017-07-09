Prince Albert man walks into Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound

A Prince Albert man walked into a Saskatoon hospital on Sunday with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Saskatoon police said the 29-year-old man showed up at St. Paul’s Hospital shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Police said he is not being overly co-operative, however, they determined the incident likely occurred in or near Prince Albert on Sunday morning.

Local investigators plan on collaborating with police in the Prince Albert area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.