Prince Albert man walks into Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound
A Prince Albert man walked into a Saskatoon hospital on Sunday with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Saskatoon police said the 29-year-old man showed up at St. Paul’s Hospital shortly after 1 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: One in Saskatoon police custody after man stabbed in neck
His injury is considered non-life-threatening.
Police said he is not being overly co-operative, however, they determined the incident likely occurred in or near Prince Albert on Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Police seize firearm, drugs during search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.
Local investigators plan on collaborating with police in the Prince Albert area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.