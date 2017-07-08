One in Saskatoon police custody after man stabbed in neck
Saskatoon police say a 45-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Saturday.
The stabbing occurred at the intersection of 20th Street and Idylwyld Drive at around 12:35 p.m. CT.
The 45-year-old man was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Responding officers took a 43-year-old man into custody. Police said he was still in possession of a knife upon their arrival.
