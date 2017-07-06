Cocaine, meth, shotgun seized in Saskatoon drug bust

A man is facing 19 charges after police seized cocaine and meth, along with a sawed-off shotgun, in a Saskatoon drug bust.
He was arrested by members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) late Wednesday evening on Fairlight Drive.
A search turned up brass knuckles, 1.3 grams of cocaine in three bags and 5.2 grams of marijuana in five bags.
A home in the 200-block of Lochrie Crescent was then searched where officers found a sawed-off shotgun, rounds for a 9mm gun, 30.2 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth and 2.6 grams of marijuana.
Officers also seized $265 in cash, scales and baggies.
Among the charges the 24-year-old Saskatoon man is facing are possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine and meth.
He is also facing a number of firearm and weapon-related charges.
He is expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Thursday evening.
SIDEST is made of Saskatoon police and RCMP F Division members.
