RCMP charge two people in Swift Current drug bust

RCMP in Swift Current have seized cocaine and a sawed off shotgun from a home on Tuesday.

Swift Current RCMP have charged two men, 25-year-old Randall Fehr and 21-year-old Alfred Crick, with a number of offences, including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

When RCMP searched the home, they seized cocaine, marijuana, a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, a 7.62 calibre SKS rifle, ammunition, bear spray and an undisclosed amount of cash. The value of the drugs is estimated at $1,000.

Fehr was arrested on June 27 and appeared in court on June 28.

Crick was arrested on June 28 and it was then that RCMP found an additional 30 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $3,000. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Police are asking for people with any additional information to contact them at 306-778-4870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.