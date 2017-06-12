Fentanyl trafficking bust made in Saskatoon

Police have arrested eight people following a fentanyl trafficking bust in Saskatoon.

The bust happened on Sunday at several locations in the city, including a home in the 3000-block of Laurier Drive and one in the 100-block of Molland Lane.

Officers said they seized a total of 75 pills believed to be fentanyl, 74 full and 21 half pills of what is believed to be Xanax, 1.22 grams of cocaine, .21 grams of crystal meth and around $3,000 in cash.

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of fentanyl trafficking, fentanyl possession, possession of the proceeds of crime, and breach of probation.

A 24-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of fentanyl possession, possession of the proceeds of crime, and breach of probation.

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a charge of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 26-year-old Saskatoon woman is charged with fentanyl trafficking, Xanax trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A 25-year-old Saskatoon woman is charged with meth possession while a 22 year-old woman is charged with fentanyl possession.

A 24-year-old woman is charged with failing to stop for police.

The bust was made by members of the Saskatoon police major crime unit, the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team, and the guns and gang unit.