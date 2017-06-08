Saskatoon police use naloxone to revive fentanyl overdose victim

The use of a naloxone kit by Saskatoon police officers is being credited with saving the life of a fentanyl overdose victim.

Patrol officers were called to a home in the 800-block of 6th Street East on Thursday evening where a man was reported to be unresponsive after taking fentanyl.

Officers administered the naloxone before paramedics arrived.

The 19-year-old man regained consciousness and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

This is the first time Saskatoon police officers have used the naloxone spray since they started carrying the opioid antagonist drug at the end of April.

Naloxone is used as an emergency overdose treatment.

No charges have been laid and police officials are encouraging people to call 911 in similar emergencies without the fear of criminal charges being laid.