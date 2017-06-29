Crime
June 29, 2017 4:11 pm

Police seize firearm, drugs during search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Drug trafficking and firearm charges have been laid after the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Drug trafficking and firearm charges have been laid against two people after police executed a search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.

Shortly before 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, members of the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) searched a home in the 1200-block of 28th Street East.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog tracks down man fleeing from stolen vehicle

ISET officers found an SKS rifle, 11 individually wrapped packages of cocaine and 62 codeine pills.

A 26-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were taken into custody.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police find homemade explosive device in wanted man’s truck

They are facing charges that include possession of a weapon dangerous to public, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, from Prince Albert, were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Thursday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
28th Street East
Cocaine
Codeine
Drug Trafficking
Integrated Street Enforcement Team
ISET
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team
Sask Court
Search Warrant
SKS Rifle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News