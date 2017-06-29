Police seize firearm, drugs during search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.

Drug trafficking and firearm charges have been laid against two people after police executed a search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.

Shortly before 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, members of the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) searched a home in the 1200-block of 28th Street East.

ISET officers found an SKS rifle, 11 individually wrapped packages of cocaine and 62 codeine pills.

A 26-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were taken into custody.

They are facing charges that include possession of a weapon dangerous to public, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, from Prince Albert, were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Thursday.