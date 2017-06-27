Crime
June 27, 2017 8:25 am
Updated: June 27, 2017 8:27 am

Prince Albert police dog tracks down man fleeing from stolen vehicle

A Prince Albert police dog helped track down a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

A Prince Albert police dog helped officers track down a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

Patrol officers in the northern Saskatchewan city initially spotted the vehicle just after 6 a.m. CT on Monday in the 700-block of 6th Avenue East after the owner has reported it stolen a short time earlier.

They attempted to pull over the vehicle but said the driver refused to stop. He then lead officers on a short chase before officers called it off over public safety concerns.

The vehicle was last seen by officers heading eastbound on 4th Street East.

A few minutes later, officers were called to a crash at 4th Street and Macintosh Drive where the stolen vehicle had hit a parked car.

Witnesses told officers that a man fled on foot.

Police dog Daxa tracked the man to a yard in the 1000-block of 4th Street East where he was trying to hide from officers.

The 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with evading police, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

