Prince Albert police report steady weekend, recover 2 stolen bikes

Prince Albert police officers had to deal with two stolen bicycles early Friday morning in the northern Saskatchewan city.

The first stolen bike was recovered at around 1:15 a.m. CT in the 200-block of 12th Street East after patrol officers stopped a man known to them from previous dealings.

Officers checked the serial number of the bike he was riding and found that it had been reported stolen.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Three hours later, officers stopped a man riding a bike in the 300-block of 13th Avenue East.

He was known to police and was wanted on outstanding warrants.

A search of the man turned up a baton, glass breaking tool, a folding knife and flashlights.

Officers also found vehicle registration for a Toyota 4Runner and a manual for a Jeep. Further investigation found those had been stolen from the vehicles and the bike the man was riding had been stolen from a home in the area.

The 23-year-old man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of break-in tools, possession of stolen property and breach of a court order.

Both men were scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

Police officials said the arrests were part of a steady weekend that had officers responding to 314 calls and making 46 arrests.