Firearm reported near Prince Albert school turns out to be pellet gun

Police say a firearms call near a Prince Albert, Sask., school turned out to be a false alarm on Wednesday.

At around 3:30 p.m. CT, a call came in about a man pointing a firearm towards school grounds in the 1000-block of 13th Street West.

Prince Albert police officials said they responded to the complaint with a large number of resources as the alleged gun was in a neighbourhood with a nearby school.

Officers set up a containment at a house and closed 13th Street West from 9th to 11th Avenue.

Three people exited the home peacefully and were handcuffed. Police searched the house and found a pellet gun.

One of the men admitted to some target practice in his backyard with the pellet gun, which prompted the initial call for service.

No charges were laid.