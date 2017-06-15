Woman wanted for thefts in multiple cities arrested by Prince Albert police

A 33-year-old woman wanted for thefts in Saskatchewan and Manitoba has been arrested by Prince Albert police.

At around 6:20 a.m. CT on June 9, officers were called to a vehicle with a person passed out inside in the 600-block of 22nd Street East.

Prince Albert police said they woke up the woman in the vehicle and she appeared to be impaired on drugs. It was discovered that she had outstanding warrants from Regina and was taken into custody.

The woman was later released with notice to appear in court at a later date.

Later that day, Prince Albert police determined the impounded vehicle had been stolen from Pilot Butte, Sask., and it had a stolen licence plate from Regina.

The vehicle also contained stolen property from Prince Albert, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Regina.

At around 2 p.m. the same day, the woman obtained a day pass at a Prince Albert gym under a stolen identity. Police said she broke into a locker to get car keys and stole a vehicle.

Prince Albert police distributed a surveillance photo on Monday in an attempt to get the public’s help in identifying the woman.

On Wednesday night, officers attended a home in the 3000-block of 5th Avenue East and arrested the woman.

The Regina woman is facing charges that include possession of stolen property, fraudulently impersonating another person with intent to gain advantage for herself and committing mischief by willfully damaging property.

She made her first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.