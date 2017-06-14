Stolen Regina truck believed to be involved in Prince Albert, Sask. break-ins

A truck reported stolen from Regina may be involved in several break and enters in Prince Albert and the surrounding area.

Police officials said the black Ford F150 has been spotted in the northern Saskatchewan city but not with the original licence plate belonging to the truck.

The truck in question is a 2014 Ford F150 Super Crew Platinum Edition with a chrome tailgate.

They added that it is not known what licence plate will be on the truck if it is seen.

Anyone with information or who believes they have seen the truck is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.