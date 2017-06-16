Prince Albert police find homemade explosive device in wanted man’s truck

Prince Albert police said a homemade explosive device was found inside a wanted man’s truck.

At around 11 p.m. CT on Wednesday, officers located a vehicle with a man wanted for recent break-and-enters on 2nd Avenue West.

Additional police were called in and the vehicle was pulled over in a parking lot exiting a fast food drive-thru.

The man was arrested and found to have 7.5 grams of cocaine and .4 grams of methamphetamine. A database search also revealed he had an outstanding warrant in Regina for possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

The vehicle contained suspected stolen items, including electronics and two rifle scopes.

Police also located a truck that was involved in recent break-and-enters and impounded it. A subsequent search found a homemade explosive device, which was safely extracted from the vehicle.

The man is facing offences that include possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

Charges have also been laid against the 22-year-old Regina man for a string of recent break-and-enters in city and surrounding communities.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.