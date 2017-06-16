Crime
June 16, 2017 4:20 pm
Updated: June 16, 2017 4:28 pm

Prince Albert police find homemade explosive device in wanted man’s truck

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police found a homemade explosive device in a wanted man’s truck.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert police said a homemade explosive device was found inside a wanted man’s truck.

At around 11 p.m. CT on Wednesday, officers located a vehicle with a man wanted for recent break-and-enters on 2nd Avenue West.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Woman wanted for thefts in multiple cities arrested by Prince Albert police

Additional police were called in and the vehicle was pulled over in a parking lot exiting a fast food drive-thru.

The man was arrested and found to have 7.5 grams of cocaine and .4 grams of methamphetamine. A database search also revealed he had an outstanding warrant in Regina for possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

The vehicle contained suspected stolen items, including electronics and two rifle scopes.

READ MORE: Stolen Regina truck believed to be involved in Prince Albert, Sask. break-ins

Police also located a truck that was involved in recent break-and-enters and impounded it. A subsequent search found a homemade explosive device, which was safely extracted from the vehicle.

The man is facing offences that include possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

Charges have also been laid against the 22-year-old Regina man for a string of recent break-and-enters in city and surrounding communities.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Cocaine
EXPLOSIVE
homemade
Homemade Explosive Device
Methamphetamine
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Stolen Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News