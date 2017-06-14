Maidstone RCMP recover stolen vehicles, issue warrant for Mark Morison

A search of a rural home south of Lloydminster, Sask., by Maidstone RCMP has turned up stolen property.

The search was carried out on June 12.

READ MORE: Two vehicles stolen in Saskatoon had keys left inside

Officers said they recovered various stolen items including a 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado stolen from Vegreville, Alta., in November 2016, and a 1988 GMC GMT-400, which had been stolen on June 2, 2017 in Vermillion, Alta.

It was the second time police have searched the same property in just over two months.

“A stolen truck was recovered as well as a side by side and recreational trail. Charges were laid at the time,” RCMP Cst. Ryan Reid, from the Maidstone detachment, said of the April 8 search.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog tracks down alleged vehicle thief

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mark Morison of the Lloydminster area.

Morison, 33, is facing seven counts of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.