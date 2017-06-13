Two vehicles stolen in Saskatoon had keys left inside

Drivers leaving keys inside their vehicles resulted in at least two of them being stolen in Saskatoon over the weekend.

One driver left his truck running with the keys inside while he went into a business in the 100-block of 3rd Avenue South.

When he came out, the truck was gone.

Saskatoon police officers recovered the truck after it was involved in a hit-and-run.

In the second case, a car was stolen from a parking lot on 22nd Street West after the driver left the keys inside the vehicle.

Officers were also involved with a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven erratically on Duke Street.

The driver refused to stop for and tried to evade police before eventually crashing into a tree.

Five people then fled on foot.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking them.

Officers also had to deal with four separate reports of people being sprayed with bear mace.

Police officials said those were some of the 1,000 calls officers responded to over the weekend, around 100 more than usual.

Most of the calls were in the central division.