Despite a number of campaigns, vehicle thefts continue to be a problem in Saskatoon.

Just under 1,400 people responded to an online auto theft survey conducted by the Saskatoon Police Service last fall.

In it, 58 per cent of people who had their car stolen said they left keys in or near their vehicle.

The other 42 per cent likely had their ignition punched or otherwise altered.

Police say some drivers find it convenient to keep their keys nearby, but it’s not worth the risk to public safety.

“It does seem like we’re continuing to tell the message, but our role is to continue to tell that message until people understand the issue and understand the problem,” police Supt. Mitch Yuzdepski said.

Police are again reminding people to keep their vehicles locked, as many stolen cars are used in additional offences.