Stolen truck chase ends in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood

People in City Park woke to sirens early Tuesday morning as Saskatoon police officers chased a stolen truck.

The chase started in the University area before ending at around 5 a.m. CT near City Hospital.

At least one tire on the truck was shredded by stop sticks. There was also damage to the driver’s door and the front end of the truck.

A man has been arrested and is facing stolen vehicle and dangerous driving charges, along with weapons offences.

The investigation is ongoing.