March 21, 2017 8:53 am

Stolen truck chase ends in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Sirens wake people in City Park as Saskatoon police officers chase stolen truck.

Neil Fisher / Global News
People in City Park woke to sirens early Tuesday morning as Saskatoon police officers chased a stolen truck.

The chase started in the University area before ending at around 5 a.m. CT near City Hospital.

At least one tire on the truck was shredded by stop sticks. There was also damage to the driver’s door and the front end of the truck.

A man has been arrested and is facing stolen vehicle and dangerous driving charges, along with weapons offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

