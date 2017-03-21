Stolen truck chase ends in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood
A A
People in City Park woke to sirens early Tuesday morning as Saskatoon police officers chased a stolen truck.
The chase started in the University area before ending at around 5 a.m. CT near City Hospital.
READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by stolen car fleeing Saskatoon police
At least one tire on the truck was shredded by stop sticks. There was also damage to the driver’s door and the front end of the truck.
A man has been arrested and is facing stolen vehicle and dangerous driving charges, along with weapons offences.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.