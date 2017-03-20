Pedestrian struck by stolen car fleeing Saskatoon police

A pedestrian was not hurt after being struck by a stolen car in Saskatoon.

Patrol officers spotted the car heading eastbound on 8th Street East near Preston Avenue early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Man helps Saskatoon police track down break-in suspects after home robbed

The officers tried to stop the car at 8th Street and Moss Avenue but the driver sped away.

Officers called off the chase.

The driver then hit the pedestrian at 8th Street and Arlington Avenue.

He then fled on foot but was tracked down by officers a short distance away.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Transit bus hits woman crossing street

A 27-year-year-old man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to comply with court conditions.