Saskatoon Transit bus hits woman crossing street

A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a Saskatoon Transit bus.

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. at 3rd Avenue North and 23rd Street East.

Police officials said the 54-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the bus that was making a left turn.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Saskatoon police collision analyst unit was called in to investigate.

There is no word at this time on any charges.