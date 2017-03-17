Saskatoon Transit bus hits woman crossing street
A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a Saskatoon Transit bus.
It happened at around 8:20 p.m. at 3rd Avenue North and 23rd Street East.
Police officials said the 54-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the bus that was making a left turn.
She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Saskatoon police collision analyst unit was called in to investigate.
There is no word at this time on any charges.
