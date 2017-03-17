Canada
March 17, 2017 10:49 am

Saskatoon Transit bus hits woman crossing street

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman was hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus while crossing a downtown street.

Vytai Brannan / Global News
A A

A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a Saskatoon Transit bus.

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. at 3rd Avenue North and 23rd Street East.

READ MORE: Pedestrian, driver facing charges after collision at Idylwyld Dr. and 33rd Street

Police officials said the 54-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the bus that was making a left turn.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Saskatoon police collision analyst unit was called in to investigate.

There is no word at this time on any charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
23rd Street East
3rd Avenue North
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Transit
Saskatoon Transit Bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News