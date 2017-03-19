Man helps Saskatoon police track down break-in suspects after home robbed

Three people were arrested by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) as a result of a reported break-in at a residence in the Mount Royal neighbourhood.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday, a citizen reported that his home in the 300-block of Avenue X North had been robbed.

The caller provided police with a description of the suspects and said one of them was armed with a knife. He also got in his vehicle and kept the suspects in sight as they made their escape on foot.

Due to information passed along to police, the suspects were quickly located a few blocks from the break-in.

The first officer on scene confronted the three suspects, however one of them refused to show his hands.

SPS officials said the officer got his police dog, Tyr, out of his patrol car and the suspect immediately became compliant. The man turned out to be the suspect with the knife.

All three were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

One 23-year-old man faces offences that include break and enter and weapons-related charges. He was brought before a justice of the peace Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

Another 23-year-old man has been charged with obstruction and breach. He was released to appear in court on a later date.

A 20-year-old woman was released without charges.