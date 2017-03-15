Officers Taser man after Saskatoon police cruisers rammed
Officers had to Taser a man after two Saskatoon police cruisers were rammed by the driver of a stolen truck.
The 2012 Ford Raptor, which had been reported stolen from a rural property near Dundurn on Tuesday, was spotted by officers just after 6:30 p.m. CT in the 800-block of Avenue O South.
As officers approached, the driver reversed the truck, struck the front of a cruiser and took off.
The stolen truck was located later in the evening by Mounties at a rural property near Martensville.
Members of the Saskatoon police tactical support unit and a dog team were called out to assist.
When they arrived, the driver of the truck started ramming one of the cruisers.
Officers used a Taser to subdue the driver.
A search of the truck turned up a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.
The 27-year-old man, who was wanted by police, is facing a number of charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and evading police.
He is also facing charges from a March 12 incident when he evaded police in a different vehicle.
