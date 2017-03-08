Saskatoon police recover stolen car, charge teen with vehicle theft

A teen is facing a stolen car charge after he drove past Saskatoon police patrol officers who were dealing with a separate vehicle theft.

Officers were dealing with a stolen vehicle found late Tuesday evening in the 300-block of Avenue H South when a Hyundai Sonata went past them.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle in Saskatoon strikes parked car

A check found that it had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a restaurant parking lot at 22nd Street West and Avenue W.

Officers started following the car and then tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over.

He then ran a stop sign and started heading the wrong way on 17th Street West, according to officers.

Patrol officers stopped following the car when members of the air support unit (ASU) picked it up.

ASU members saw the driver abandon the car in the 100-block of Avenue O South. He fled on foot and dropped something on the ground before heading into a convenience store at 22nd Street West and Avenue P.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. police deal with impaired drivers, stolen vehicle, drug bust

Patrol officers went to the store where they arrested a 17-year-old boy.

Arresting officers said the teen had a bag containing clothing that matched clothing worn by the person accused of stealing the car.

A hatchet with the teen’s name engraved on it was located where ASU members had spotted the item being tossed.

The teen is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon.

He was also found to be unlawfully at large.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.