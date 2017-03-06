Prince Albert, Sask. police deal with impaired drivers, stolen vehicle, drug bust
Prince Albert police officers had a busy weekend, dealing with 251 calls resulting in 49 arrests.
Along with disturbances, evictions and intoxicated people, officers in the northern Saskatchewan city dealt with impaired drivers, a stolen vehicle and a drug bust.
A 24-year-old woman from Leask, a 25-year-old man from Leoville and a 26-year-old Prince Albert man were all charged with impaired driving of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08 over the weekend.
They are all scheduled to make their first appearance in Prince Albert province court in April.
A stolen vehicle was recovered early Sunday morning.
An officer driving on 12th Street West and 3rd Avenue West spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen a short time earlier.
The officer followed the vehicle until a containment was set up.
The vehicle was stopped in an alley in the 700-block of River Street West.
One man was arrested while a second fled on foot.
He was tracked down by police dog Daxa to the 1100-block of 13 Street West where he was arrested at a home.
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Prince Albert, are charged with motor vehicle theft.
Then early Monday morning, officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment building in the 900-block of Central Avenue.
Two people were questioned by officers.
One, a 17-year-old boy, was wanted on outstanding warrants and taken into custody.
The other, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on breach of curfew.
A search turned up a container that had 12 small baggies of meth.
He has been charged with meth trafficking.
