Saskatoon police deal with 4 attempted robberies in one-hour

It was a busy Sunday morning for Saskatoon police as officers responded to four attempted armed robberies in just over an hour.

The first call came in just after midnight after a man entered a store on Kenderdine Road and demanded money.

He fled when customers came into the store.

He is described as indigenous, between the ages of 25 and 30 and with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Officers were then called to an armed robbery at around 13:30 a.m. CT on Central Avenue.

Staff said a man was armed with a sharp object, possibly a shard of glass or a broken mirror.

He demanded money but fled when the clerk refused to hand over any cash.

He is described as being in his early 20s with a slim build and glasses. He was wearing a hoodie with the hood up, black sweat pants and running shoes.

Two separate calls then came in at around 1:15 a.m.

The first was at a business on 8th Street East where staff said a man armed with a knife demanded cash and liquour.

He fled on foot empty-handed.

He is described as indigenous, dressed all in black with a purple bandana covering his face.

The other call involved two men who allegedly attacked a couple walking on Main Street.

The men pepper sprayed the couple and tried to steal a purse before fleeing.

The couple were treated for the temporary effects of pepper spray.

In all four cases none of the suspects obtained any money or objects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.