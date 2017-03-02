Armed robberies a concern for Saskatoon business owner

The owner of Silverwood Convenience in Saskatoon is concerned over the frequency of armed robberies in the city.

Saskatoon Police Service has responded to over forty armed robberies so far during 2017 and Raju Batel is worried for her safety and that of her staff.

“I don’t feel safe anymore. I used to. It’s becoming scary now,” Batel said.

Her store has been the target of three robberies in three months. She’s concerned it may escalate to thieves with weapons.

“We have invested extra security in our store for the safety of my employees,” Batel said.

Six cameras are installed in her store. There are bars on the front door and Batel locks the cigarette cabinet at night.

Saskatoon police Chief Clive Weighill said armed robberies are connected to drugs.

“We’re seeing an increase in armed robberies, and it’s almost all due to methamphetamine,” Weighill said.

“It’s people that are addicted and need money for their drugs. They steal a car, and use the car in an armed robbery.”

Armed robberies aren’t always committed using real weapons.

“Sometimes they have weapons, sometimes they have imitation weapons you can buy at Cabela’s,” Weighill said.

In 2015, armed robberies at Edmonton convenience stores turned violent leaving two store clerks dead.

Batel thinks more could be done to keep stores in Saskatoon safe.

“They should make a little more extra rounds at night time,” she said.

“That’s what [the thieves] did, they came between midnight and 3 a.m. So we’d like police to make a little more extra rounds around the area.”

Weighill said businesses should cooperate during an armed robbery.

“The last thing we want anybody to do is take the law into their own hands and stop an armed robbery in progress,” Weighill said.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt. That’s what our job is, to investigate that.”