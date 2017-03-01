Pair armed with bats rob Saskatoon business

A business in Saskatoon was robbed by two people armed with bats.

Saskatoon police officers were called to the 2400-block of 22nd Street West at around 11:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Staff told officers that a man and a woman armed with bats entered the business and demand alcohol and cigarettes.

They then took off in a vehicle.

Limited descriptions of the suspects were provided.

The man is was wearing a black jacket and the woman was said to be around five-foot seven and also wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.