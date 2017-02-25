Fake robbery reported to Saskatoon police results in separate arrest of wanted man

Saskatoon police responded to a report of an armed robbery that turned out to be fake but led to an arrest of a wanted man.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. CT Friday, an unknown person calling from a blocked telephone number reported an armed robbery at a restaurant in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West.

Police officials said the caller indicated he was in the “back of the store” and that there was a man with a shotgun in the kitchen area.

The caller also provided a physical description of the suspect but hung up when the police operator asked for the their name.

As the first officers arrived on scene, they observed a suspect running from the area that matched the description given by the caller.

During a foot pursuit, the suspect ran out onto the street and into the side of a car travelling on 22nd. Despite denting the vehicle, police said he got up and continued running before being arrested at gunpoint a short distance away.

Investigators spoke with staff at all restaurants on the block but found no one who knew anything about the alleged robbery. No weapon was found by police, either.

However, it was discovered that the 17-year-old boy did have an outstanding warrant for his arrest for breaching a court order. He was checked over by MD Ambulance personnel and taken to the police detention centre.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who made the false report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.