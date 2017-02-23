Saudi money stolen in Saskatoon home break-in

Stolen Saudi money may be circulating in Saskatoon after they were taken in a break and enter.

Saskatoon police investigators said a substantial amount of Saudi riyals were stolen during a break-in at a home.

The bills are in denominations of 500 riyals.

READ MORE: Two men charged by Saskatoon police in Mac’s store armed robbery

Investigators believe there could be attempts to exchange the Saudi riyals for Canadian money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.