Two men charged by Saskatoon police in Mac’s store armed robbery

Two men are in Saskatoon police custody after an armed robbery at the Mac’s store in the Confederation Park neighbourhood.

Patrol officers were called to the store in the 3700-block of Diefenbaker Drive at around 4:20 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Employees told officers a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He then fled into a waiting vehicle.

Officers said the driver drove in the direction of a woman outside the store, almost striking her.

A witness told police one man fired the handgun in the air.

No injuries were reported.

Patrols officers located the vehicle in the 3300-block of Centennial Drive and made a high-risk traffic stop.

Two men, 37 and 38, were arrested and officers said they found a firearm in the vehicle.

They are facing a number of charges including use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, robbery with a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Saskatoon police officers continue to investigate.