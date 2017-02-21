Busy Family Day long weekend for Prince Albert, Sask. police

Prince Albert police officials said it was a busy Family Day long weekend for officers in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers responded to over 400 calls between Friday evening and Tuesday morning, with the top two calls being for disturbances and intoxicated people.

A drug bust was also made.

Patrol officers pulled over a vehicle early Monday morning to check whether the driver was impaired and had a valid driver’s license.

Officers said a search of the vehicle turned up 16 grams of meth and bear spray.

A 33-year-old man is charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of court orders.

A 24-year-old woman is charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Officers also arrested a man suspected of stealing a bike.

Patrol officers were called to a home in the 300-block of 19 Street West late Sunday morning for a report a man had made off with a bike from a shed.

He was arrested a short time later.

The 42-year-old man is charged with break and enter and possession of break in tools.

Police officials said a total of 74 people were arrested over the weekend.