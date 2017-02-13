Prince Albert police nab 2 suspected impaired drivers

Two men are facing impaired driving charges in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police officers said they were called to a crash in the 600-block of 4th Street East just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday after a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a light pole.

A woman in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers said the man appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.

He was brought to the police station where officers said he failed a breathalyzer test.

The 25-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08 and breach of a court order.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Feb. 22.

Then just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers pulled over a vehicle that didn’t having working taillights.

Officers said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and failed a roadside breathalyzer test.

He was taken to the police station where officers said he failed a second breathalyzer test.

The 31-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08 and driving while disqualified.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.