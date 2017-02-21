Pelican Narrows, Sask. sudden death may be homicide: police

Pelican Narrows RCMP say a sudden death in the northern Saskatchewan community is suspicious.

Mounties said a man was taken to the local health centre just after 1 a.m. CT on Tuesday where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been confirmed.

A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Mounties said people in the community can expect to see an increased police presence during the day as the RCMP major crime unit – south conducts a homicide investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.