Masked man armed with handgun flees robbery at Saskatoon business

Police are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a Saskatoon business on Monday.

At around 1:05 a.m. CT, a masked man entered the business in the 100-block of 33rd Street West.

Police officials said he showed a handgun, took cash from the till and product from the business before fleeing on foot.

Officers attended but the suspect was not found.

The man is described as being of indigenous descent, in his early 20s, around five-foot 10 and 190 pounds. He was wearing dark pants, black shoes and a red-hooded sweater under a black jacket.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.